Riyadh -- stc Group, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading telecommunications and digital transformation company, announced a strategic partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to become the "elite" and "founding" partner of the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), to be hosted in Riyadh from July 3 to August 25.



The partnership agreement was signed by stc Group chief commercial officer Faisal Al-Saber and EWCF chief executive Ralf Reichert. The partnership emphasizes the shared commitment of stc Group and the EWCF to promote innovation in the digital field and support the Esports community. stc Group will provide its leading telecommunications and information-technology (IT) services to cover all facilities and areas of the event, provide advanced communication and internet technologies to support the tournament's competitions, and provide the best digital infrastructure for participating players.



The stc Group name will be featured in three key areas during the event: the stc Arena; the stc TV World Cup Studios, where the tournament matches will take place; and the stc Play Gaming Hall, which will be a destination for community tournaments and several interactive activities for the public. These areas represent the unique technologies and advantages offered by stc Group and reflect its significant contribution to the success of the Esports World Cup events.



"Our partnership with the Esports World Cup confirms our vision for the future of the digital entertainment sector," said stc Group chief executive Olayan Alwetaid. "At stc Group, we strive to provide world-class communication technologies and offer the latest and most distinguished technical solutions and services during the tournament period to contribute to establishing the Kingdom's position as a destination for esports."



Reichert, the EWCF chief executive, said, "We are proud to partner with stc Group, a leader in the digital and communications sector. This event will be a milestone in the field of esports, and it is natural that our most prominent partners in their field will be with us. The distinguished digital experience is one of the pillars of the Esports World Cup tournament, and the presence of stc Group with us will make this event a title for global esports and a center for innovative digital technologies that provide fans, athletes, and specialized clubs with an exceptional experience."



The partnership confirms the commitment of both the EWCF and stc Group to support the development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom and establish its position as a destination for games and esports, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. stc Group plays a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom's efforts to establish its position as a digital center in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The group has also contributed to strengthening the digital infrastructure and expanding the fifth-generation (5G) cellular network in more than 75 cities in the Kingdom as part of its efforts to support the digital development process in the region.



With the tournament approaching, the city of Riyadh is preparing to be a global destination for esports enthusiasts over eight weeks. Fans at Riyadh Boulevard City will follow the competitions of their favorite players and clubs across 22 tournaments with a total prize pool of over $60 million, the highest in esports history. Visitors will also enjoy thousands of events, activities, and interactive shows suitable for all ages, offering a mix of sports, entertainment, education, culture, and creativity.