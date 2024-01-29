Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Company (solutions) inked a SAR 120 million agreement with Saudi Telecom Company (stc) on 25 January 2024.

Under the 24-month deal, stc will offer bulk-SMS service and link it to the short message service center (SMSC), in addition to offering bulk-SMS services to solutions customers.

The partnership will reflect on solutions’ financial statements starting from the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, solutions logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 1.03 billion, higher by 20.33% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 856 million.

As of 30 September 2023, net profits after Zakat and tax of stc hiked by 17.08% YoY to SAR 11.02 billion from SAR 9.41 billion.

