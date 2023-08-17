Jeddah: The Red Sea Fund announced today its selection of 33 promising projects from the Kingdom, the Arab region, and Africa to receive support and financial grants.



The selected projects, which are in development, are based on promising and creative ideas that cover a broad array of categories and narratives.



The projects shed light on the richness and diversity of storytelling in Saudi Arabia as well as in the wider region, including thought-provoking dramas, inspiring documentaries, and entertaining animated films.



The projects will play a role in advancing the cultural scene, enhancing communication, and increasing global understanding of Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, and Africa.



The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), which supervises the fund, is dedicated to developing the film industry in the region and in Saudi Arabia, where filmmaking keeps evolving and thriving.



The RSIFF also works to deliver diverse cinematic voices and promote dialogue between cultures to ensure the continuation of filmmaking across the region and take the success of the region’s film industry to global levels.