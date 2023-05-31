Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) penned an agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) at a value of SAR 228.76 million.

MIS will team up with SDAIA for the third phase of technical support for open systems TSOS3, which aims to foster the experience and maturity of information technology centers in the government authority.

The project will also secure the required support for the application of services and technologies, according to a bourse filing.

The awarding and signing dates of the 36-month contract were 27 February and 29 May 2023, respectively.

MIS highlighted that the deal started reflecting on its income statements during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The Tadawul-listed firm recently announced two project contracts at an aggregated value of SAR 188.71 million.

