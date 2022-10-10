Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) awarded an IT licenses project worth SAR 47.02 million to Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) on 5 October 2022.

The Tadawul-listed firm expected that the signing date of the contract will be on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, according to a recent bourse filing.

Last August, MIS penned a SAR 169.33 million agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to equip, build, and configure infrastructure capabilities for a disaster recovery site.

