Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" provided over 12 million electronic operations during the first half of 2023, offering a comprehensive range of 350 e-services to citizens, residents, and visitors.



E-services provided by the Ministerial Agency of Civil Affairs through the platform included the issuance of 49,728 family registers and the renewal of 216,560 national IDs.



The platform also carried out 158,560 national ID validity verifications, and 46,397 family identifications, while 81,965 individuals benefited from its developed Byanati service.



National ID replacements for damaged and lost amounted to 46,663 and 164,997 respectively.



Regarding the General Directorate of Passports’ services, e-passports issued/renewed totaled 631,624, while 3,524,191 residence permits were issued/renewed. Exit/re-entry visa extension and issuance operations amounted to 268,407 and 2,277,054 respectively.



Service transfers totaled 54,501, while requests for resident reports reached 177,151 and cancellation of final exit visas amounted to 82,320.



As many as 10,970 authorizations were issued to receive female workers arriving for work and 428,078 operations were implemented to issue/renew passports for people who are less than 10 years of age.



Within the General Department of Traffic services, the Absher platform facilitated 605,348 vehicle license renewals and 383,311 driving license renewals. It efficiently issued 490,868 vehicle repair permits, processed 467,135 driving authorization requests, and successfully handled 531,264 cancellations for the use of damaged or abandoned vehicles.



Moreover, the platform provided 85,787 vehicle sales services, carried out 28,663 operations within the public query for vehicle insurance validity service and issued 98,144 plate replacement requests.



During the aforementioned period, the platform processed 996,029 postal delivery requests and 40,814 public queries for fingerprint enrollment and also issued 40,898 reports through the Query Absher Reports Service.



Meanwhile, Absher Business platform issued 222 rock-cutting permits and made 475 digital identity checks and 19,649 air rifle clearances. The platform also issued 25,131 driving authorizations for visitors and 51,721 vehicle repair permits for facilities.



Absher platform has added 16 new services, including accident objection/waiver, weapon ownership transfer, driving license issuance and motorbikes services. The platform also launched new services, including the issuance of roadwork permits, criminal record reports, national ID replacements for damaged ones and IDs for family members.



The launched services also include delivering national identity cards issued for the first time, activating the IDs and the use of modern technology to upload photos within the national ID renewal and Byanati services.



Throughout the last Eid Al-Adha, the platform carried out more than 600,000 e-operations that covered services provided by Absher Individuals and Absher Business platforms.



Absher platform represents the Ministry of Interior’s contribution to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey through a group of comprehensive digital services provided by the ministry’s different sectors.



The platform employs the latest technologies and innovations to provide a special customer experience, improve the quality of services provided, maintain a high level of customer satisfaction, and provide all services online.