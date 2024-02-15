RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior, in a collaborative effort with the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), has rolled out a series of new electronic services on its Absher platform. The launch event took place at the Officers’ Club in Riyadh on Tuesday, with Lieutenant General Suleiman Al Yahya, Acting Undersecretary for Civil Affairs, in attendance.



The expansion of the Absher platform's services marks a significant enhancement in the ministry's digital offerings. Notably, the update includes services that allow for updating the family register and extending ID services to adoptive families. Military personnel can now finalize their services through the government section of the platform, and a virtual civil affairs office has been introduced to streamline processes further.



Other developed services unveiled include a digital ID service and a digital family register service. The ministry has also upgraded the family register and newborn registration services, improving aspects like delivery payment and recovery procedures, alongside the Tahseen service.



Users can log into their Absher accounts to discover detailed information about the new and improved services, as per the agency's announcement.

