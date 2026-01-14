RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha held a meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed expanding partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and building partnerships that support the development of digital capabilities and technology entrepreneurship.

They reviewed ways to further enhance joint work on technology initiatives with economic impact, empower national talent, and support the technology-innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, contributing to the growth of the digital economy and strengthening the Kingdom’s position in the smart era.

