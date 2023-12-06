DataVolt, a unit of Saudi-based investment holding company Vision Invest, has reached an agreement with Uzbekistan for setting up sustainable data centers in the country and making it the first fully renewable data centre campus in the region.

Vision Invest group has developed and owns and operates over $95 billion worth of critical infrastructure assets, including in renewable power generation, seawater desalination, green hydrogen, cooling, and water treatment and reusage.

With a presence spanning Riyadh, Dubai, and California, DataVolt is a major player in development and operation of future-ready, innovative, environmentally conscious data centres for a connected world.

An Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and DataVolt to develop green data centers in Uzbekistan.

It is aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s goal of becoming a sustainable digital hub, focusing on the digital transformation of the country, the development of innovative digital technologies and attracting foreign investment into the IT sphere.

As per the deal, DataVolt will develop, invest and operate state-of-the-art data centers and make it the first fully renewable large data center campus in the region, which could eventually consist of several 100s of MW. The data centers will focus on high efficiency, innovation and sustainability solutions.

DataVolt CEO Rajit Nanda said: "We are excited to support the digitization of Uzbekistan with innovative and sustainable solutions. In line with Uzbekistan’s sustainability goals, we target to build data centers with the lowest carbon emissions."

Both parties will cooperate to attract international technology companies to Uzbekistan and to develop relevant skills and expertise among the Uzbek workforce, he stated.

Moreover, the Ministry of Digital Technologies and DataVolt emphasized the quality of the various outsourcing skills of the Uzbekistan workforce and the importance of cultivating Uzbekistan as an IT hub with Saudi companies.

"We believe that this project will have a positive impact on the Uzbek economy and people and help to make Uzbekistan a digital leader in the region," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).