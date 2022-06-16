Riyadh - Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company has been awarded a SAR 16.51 million project by the Ministry of Finance.

Under the agreement, the listed firm will set up smart platforms and develop business solutions to boost the ministry’s digital transformation plan, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the new services will include contract management, budget and payments, competition management, procurement and financial rights, and others.

Last March, Saudi Azmh inked a contract with the Saudi Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) to operate and offer the second class of services programme that backs small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

