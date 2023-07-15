Riyadh - Commercial records registered in Saudi provinces for the robot technologies sector increased by 52 percent by the end of the second quarter of 2023 to reach 2,344, up from 1,537 records in Q2 of 2022.

According to the Ministry of Commerce's recent business sector bulletin, Riyadh City topped Saudi provinces with regard to the issuance of commercial records for the robot technologies sector, issuing 1,387 records in Q2 of 2023.

Makkah issued 491 commercial records for the sector, followed by the Eastern Region, which issued 269 during the same period. Madinah and Qassim also issued 76 and 32 commercial records for the sector respectively.

Robotics is one of the Kingdom’s promising sectors and is among the opportunities listed by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for the business sector.

Such promising sectors also include cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), the logistics services sector, arts and entertainment, travel, tourism, and conferences.

These sectors and others are witnessing record growth, providing the local and foreign business sectors with opportunities for business development and partnership expansion.