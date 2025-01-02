RIYADH — Saudi authorities have announced the implementation of the first mandatory phase of unified charging ports for electronic devices in Saudi Arabia, effective January 1, 2025.

This initiative from the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) mandates the use of USB Type-C as the standard charging port across various devices.

The unified charging ports decision aims to enhance user experience, reduce consumer costs, and promote the adoption of high-quality charging and data transfer technologies.

Additionally, it aligns with environmental sustainability goals by reducing electronic waste and supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The first phase covers mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, e-readers, portable video game consoles, headphones, earphones, portable speakers, amplified speakers, keyboards, computer mice, portable navigation systems, and wireless routers.

The second phase, scheduled to begin on April 1, 2026, will extend the requirement to laptops, further standardizing charging ports across a wider range of electronic devices.

CST and SASO first announced the phased rollout of unified charging ports on August 6, 2023, requiring companies and suppliers to adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging port.

This regulation aligns with the technical and administrative requirements specified in the relevant technical regulations and standards.

