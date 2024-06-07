MAKKAH - The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Makkah Region, has provided free Wi-Fi service for pilgrims at the Al-Tanaim and Al-Hal mosques in the Al-Ji'rranah area, as well as the Qarn Al-Manazil and Wadi Muharram miqats.

This service is part of the Ministry's approved technical services for the 1445 AH Hajj plan, aiming to enhance the pilgrim experience via access to modern technology and digital platforms.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the high-speed Wi-Fi allows pilgrims to browse the Ministry's electronic services and download them directly to their smart devices. Notably, the Islamic Library's vast collection of over 3,000 legal and scientific materials in more than 45 languages is accessible through this Wi-Fi.

This free service enables pilgrims to find answers to their Hajj-related questions and view informative and instructional videos produced by the Ministry.