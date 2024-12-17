RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the "Riyadh Declaration" for inclusive, innovative and impactful AI for all. Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha made the declaration at the beginning of the 19th session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), organized by the UN, in Riyadh.



The forum aimed at promoting digital cooperation between governments, private sector, non-profit sector, entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.



Alswaha said the declaration was made possible with the support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He said the declaration focused on AI with its inclusive, innovative and impactful dimension, and emphasizes the need for use of AI technologies to enable digital access and enhance digital knowledge, as well as address global challenges and unleash global economic value.



The declaration also emphasized the AI role in increasing digital accessibility and digital literacy, promoting sustainable development, protecting environment, improving public health, and boosting economic inclusion.



Alswaha also pointed out that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Crown Prince, has adopted a proactive approach in the field of AI, and stressed that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 is clear and based on the commitment to lead the global transformation in this field by example.



Alswaha said Saudi Arabia is committed to addressing key challenges such as unequal access to algorithms, data, and computing resources. It is working to enhance the fairness and reliability of AI algorithms, minimizing errors that could have negative consequences for individuals or societies.



Saudi Arabia also prioritizes inclusivity in the design and use of AI technologies, and emphasizes the importance of responsible and safe data practices, aimed to harness the power of data for the betterment of society, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

