UAE – Sapience Communications, London's headquartered corporate communications and digital marketing agency, inaugurated its new office in Dubai Media City.

The new office will enable Sapience to accelerate its expansion in the Gulf and the wider Middle East as well as service its growing list of clients in India, according to a press release.

This strategic move aligns with Sapience’s growth strategy to diversify its operations geographically and capitalise on the relevant financial, Middle East and Indian market experience of some of its key senior directors.

Irina Bond is the Head of the Dubai office and is based in the city. Her previous careers included periods at Barclays Capital and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where she dealt with institutions in the broader MENA region.

Richard Morgan Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Sapience Communications, commented: “The Gulf region and the wider Middle East markets are among the fastest growing globally and we are pleased to make this extra commitment to our clients in the region as well as hope to serve a new roster of clients as we expand our activities.”

Irina Bond, Senior Consultant in Middle East and India at Sapience Communications, said: “I am excited to help Sapience pursue its growth ambitions and use my business and marketing experience to assist its clients in the region with their own expansion plans.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

