Qatar - The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has issued the Quality of Service (QoS) Regulatory Framework with the aim of raising the minimum requirements for the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the QoS of public telecommunications services in Qatar.

The framework adds new obligations and KPIs on the licensed telecom service providers that must be met to ensure that high-quality telecom services are delivered. The KPIs cover a range of areas for fixed, mobile, and broadband services, including network availability, call setup success rate, voice quality, call completion ratio, and more.

Amel Salem al-Hanawi, director of Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, said: “The issuance of the QoS Regulatory Framework is consistent with CRA’s keenness to ensure that consumers in the State of Qatar access more advanced and high-quality telecom services.

“This objective is to be achieved through developing proper regulatory instruments, granting the telecom service providers the necessary licenses, determining the necessary obligations, and monitoring their compliance with these obligations.”

CRA conducts an annual QoS audit of mobile networks, benchmarking set KPIs to obtain results that reflect the experience of consumers and publishes the audit results on CRA’s website to ensure transparency. In addition, the service providers will be submitting and publishing QoS reports on a regular basis based on the QoS Regulatory Framework.

The QoS Regulatory Framework, the annual audit conducted by CRA, and the service providers’ QoS reports benefit all relevant parties, as they enable consumers to make informed decisions when choosing the service provider that meets their needs and enhance the competition to provide high-quality telecom services at competitive prices, and thus develop the telecom sector in the State of Qatar.

The QoS Regulatory Framework is available at https://www.cra.gov.qa/en/document/quality-of-service-regulatory-framework.

