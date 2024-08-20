Mobility will be one of the key topics of Milipol Qatar 2024 where the importance of embracing new technologies in the sector will be discussed. According to the Milipol 2024 website, the global event will cover light vehicles, heavy vehicles, motorbikes, quad bikes, aeroplanes and helicopters and the means of sea and river travel. This is while showcasing the trends and innovations in the mobility sector.



Also, transport security, port and airport security, border control and road safety are on the list. “Milipol Qatar 2024 features in a single location all the know-how and technologies in the field of global security to better reflect the current trends of the security and safety industry,” the website says.



The global event will discuss challenges and trends in the safety and security sectors. Also, security convergence, integrating physical and cyber security in the protection of critical infrastructures while shedding light on integrated technologies for smart and safe cities and forensics science for investigation.



The 15th edition of Milipol Qatar 2024 will be held from October 29-31 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Themed “the technology in the service of security”, the latest edition promises to be a pivotal gathering for industry leaders, policymakers and experts from around the globe.



Organised by the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with Comexposium Security, representing the GIE Milipol under Civipol, the co-operation implementer of the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas, the event plays a crucial role in addressing Qatar’s growing security needs and supports the security goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.



This year’s event will feature exhibitors from across the world showcasing cutting-edge innovations in security, safety, detection and prevention equipment and systems. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of products and services designed to address contemporary security challenges. From advanced surveillance systems to state-of-the-art detection technologies, the show will present the latest solutions to ensure public safety and protect critical infrastructure.

