Doha, Qatar: To mark World Consumer Rights Day, which occurs every year on March 15, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) published the resolution results of telecom consumers’ complaints received in 2023.

During 2023, CRA received 1,344 complaints and inquiries from consumers about telecom services in Qatar.

Complaints were evaluated by CRA based on a set of criteria to determine their validity to CRA’s complaint process; 535 were valid complaints and CRA resolved around 98% of the total valid complaints received. Also, CRA is working with the telecom Service Providers; Ooredoo Qatar QPSC and Vodafone Qatar QPSC to finalise the related investigation of the remaining ones.

The statistics indicate that 73% of all received complaints were related to mobile services and the highest percentage of received complaints were related to postpaid billing, packages, and service disconnection.

As for fixed-line services, the statistics indicate that they were 27% of the total complaints, and the most received complaints were related to Internet, landline, and TV service interruptions and billing.

Amel Salem Al Hanawi, CRA Director of Consumer Affairs Department, said: “We mark World Consumer Rights Day by reaffirming our ongoing commitment to ensuring that telecom consumers in the State of Qatar have their rights protected.

“Also, in line with CRA’s keenness to enhance transparency, we will continue publishing and sharing the data related to consumers’ complaints.”

“CRA ensures protecting consumers’ rights by developing necessary regulatory instruments to effectively regulate the telecommunications sector, granting the telecom Service Providers the necessary licenses, determining the necessary obligations on them, monitoring their compliance with these obligations, and resolving consumers’ complaints if not resolved by the Service Providers or if consumers are not satisfied with the provided resolution.

In addition to enhancing the sustainable competition between the Service Providers to ensure the provision of innovative and high-quality services. This comes in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the final phase of realising the Qatar National Vision 2030, which include providing world-class telecom services and improving the quality of life for citizens and residents.”

Under CRA’s telecom complaint resolution process, consumers with a complaint are free to approach CRA if their complaint lodged directly to their Service Provider about a mobile service disconnection remains open or unresolved for 48 hours, or 72 hours in case of fixed-line disconnection. Also, if the complaint is not related to a service disconnection and remains unresolved for 30 calendar days or if the complaint is closed at any time and they were dissatisfied with the offered resolution.

Consumers can lodge a complaint to CRA through different channels: CRA’s 24/7 hotline number 103.

