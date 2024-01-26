PwC Middle East has announced a new alliance with Darwinbox, the fastest growing human capital management (HCM) platform, which will enable the firm to enhance its HR technology solutions offered to clients across the Middle East.

The alliance builds on PwC’s technology offering, bringing human-led, tech-powered solutions to its clients.

Darwinbox is a next-generation human capital management platform with AI capabilities, intuitive digital experience for the workforce, and advanced HR analytics.

PwC Middle East provides integrated workforce consulting, with the industry's leading subject matter experts to support clients with their HR, workforce and business transformations.

The alliance will enable PwC to leverage Darwinbox's HR tech solutions to deliver high quality HR, efficient workforce services and seamless employee experiences for clients through Generative AI, automation and digitisation.

PwC plans to optimise and enhance its current client services, combining Darwinbox’s suite of HR technology products and utilising the firm's multidisciplinary approach to help its clients transform and elevate their workforce.

Darwinbox can seamlessly integrate and co-exist with any wider workforce technology ecosystem, which is key in a world where clients prefer a multi-system and yet achieve a seamless connected landscape.

This alliance with Darwinbox is a significant step toward a more technologically advanced future for clients in the region, with PwC being the preferred implementation partner for Darwinbox in the Middle East markets.

PwC considers generative AI as a key enabler that allows its people to work smarter and faster. The firm has continued to upskill its people in a multitude of ways to support its evolution, and to help them understand what they can do with these technologies.

Generative AI is also valuable in generating richer insights and recommendations from large volumes of data, while driving greater productivity and new products and services. PwC’s alliance with Darwinbox reinstates its commitment to digital transformation capabilities.

Eyhab Abdeen, Partner and Middle East Workforce Leader at PwC Middle East, commented: "This alliance is a testament to our dedication to offering the best-in-class solutions to our clients in the Middle East.

“With Darwinbox's innovative HR technology, we will enhance workforce management and provide a more digitally-driven approach to human capital challenges. I welcome our clients to join us at our upcoming People Pioneer events, in KSA and the UAE where we will share more about technology disruption and what this means for HR leaders. "

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Product Head at Darwinbox, has said: “Darwinbox is on a mission to elevate the experience of everyone in the organization, down to the last-mile employee, while empowering HR to be a strategic powerhouse.

“We’re creating the future of work, and our partnership with PwC Middle East will accelerate our mission. We believe that PwC's depth of strategic insights and practical expertise in steering technological transformations will unlock true value for the customers.”

Arun Bharadwaj, Regional Director, HCM, MENA at Darwinbox, added: “We are thrilled to announce our alliance with PwC, marking a significant milestone in our journey toward revolutionising HR technology in the Middle East.

“By combining Darwinbox's advanced HR tech solutions and PwC's commitment to providing unparalleled HR services and workforce efficiency, we are now set to offer better and seamless talent management, and high-quality employee experience, thereby transforming the way we work.” – TradeArabia News Service

