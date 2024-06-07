MADINAH — Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Emir of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan has inaugurated the Smart Pass initiative of the General Directorate of Passports at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.



The initiative, a collaboration between various entities including the General Directorate of Passports, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Digital Government Authority, and Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), aims to enhance the entry process for passengers to the Kingdom by leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence.



Lieutenant General Sulaiman Al-Yahya, the Director General of Passports, attended the event.



The initiative enables a seamless and efficient process by pre-verifying passenger data and facial recognition by smart cameras, saving time and effort.



Al-Yahya emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior's commitment to digital transformation, improving travel procedures, and delivering enhanced services to citizens, residents, and visitors, ultimately improving the overall passenger experience.

