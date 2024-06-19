Abu Dhabi – Presight AI Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dell to develop solutions for customers in the UAE and help them accelerate their digital transformation objectives.

The agreement is expected to leverage advanced infrastructure solutions to accelerate AI and big data adoption in the GCC country while boosting cybersecurity by utilising zero trust principles, according to a press release.

COO of Presight, Adel Alsharji, said: "We are thrilled to work closely with Dell Technologies to drive innovation. Dell is a global technology player, and this MOU is a significant step toward fostering innovation and advancing digital transformation.”

Alsharji added: “We will look to leverage this collaboration to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that are sustainable, secure, scalable and that set new industry benchmarks."

Presight and Dell will focus on developing innovative edge, open RAN (radio access network), and internet of things (IoT) analytics architectures. The collaboration will combine Presight’s expertise in AI and data analytics with Dell’s capabilities in computing, storage, data protection, and network solutions.

Managing Director - UAE, Dell Technologies, Walid Yehia, said: "Data insights are a key differentiator in addressing growing business concerns during this digital era. By working with Presight we are poised to help their customers drive innovation and deliver unprecedented value in a fast-evolving business landscape.”

The UAE company earlier teamed up with Dell to fast-track digital transformation and innovation in the Middle East. Moreover, the Saudi oil giant Aramco recently collaborated with Dell to explore various opportunities in emerging technologies.

On 10 June 2024, Presight chose Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to be the Chairman of the board and Mansoor Al Mansoori as the Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, the listed firm posted a consolidated net profit after tax of AED 95.94 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 and its revenues reached AED 262.13 million.

