Parsons Corporation, a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, has opened its new regional office in Doha, Qatar, officially inaugurated by Parsons’ Chair, President, and CEO Carey Smith in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the US Embassy Doha, Public Works Authority, Qatari Diar, American Chamber of Commerce Qatar, Parsons’ regional leadership team, and employees.

This expansion reflects the company’s continued growth across the Middle East region and its ongoing commitment to supporting national development priorities, it said.

The new Doha office will serve as a regional design hub for Parsons’ growing portfolio of infrastructure design, urban development, mobility, and program management work across Qatar.

Located in Al Emadi Financial Square, the office enables closer coordination with clients, project teams, and stakeholders as major design infrastructure and development projects continue to advance.

“Parsons’ growth in Qatar underscores the company’s outstanding reputation in the Middle East, our position as a trusted partner to our customers, and our competitive advantage in the region,” said Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Parsons Corporation.

“For more than two decades, we’ve proudly partnered with important customers across Qatar to deliver on some of the nation’s most prominent and vital infrastructure projects. Expanding our physical presence in Doha strengthens our ability to deliver complex, mission-critical programs with speed and agility. This expansion strengthens our regional presence and global capabilities, and highlights the important role our thriving Middle East portfolio plays in the company’s continued global success.”

With a presence in the Middle East since the 1950s, Parsons brings deep domain expertise in the region across project and program management, urban development, transportation (including rail, metro, aviation, roads, and ports), smart mobility, asset management, and master planning. Parsons’ projects in Qatar have focused on sustainable infrastructure and smart city initiatives, aligning with the country’s vision for future growth and development. The company has supported milestone Qatari projects including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Seef Lusail Development; Al Khor Expressway; Lusail Light Rail Transit; Doha Metro Networks; and the Hamad International Airport expansion.

The new office builds on Parsons’ 25+ year track record in Qatar, which includes contributions to transportation planning, expressway programs, major roadway and drainage systems, program and construction management and advisory support for national infrastructure initiatives. The Doha office will host dedicated personnel across multiple disciplines and will support a pipeline of current and upcoming programs throughout Qatar.

