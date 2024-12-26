RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that the number of unified digital identities issued through its electronic platform Absher has exceeded 28 million.

These identities enable users to access the ministry's services through its platforms: Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government.

Moreover, users can interact with over 500 government and private entities via the unified national access portal "Nafath."



The digital identity system supports seamless and reliable implementation of digital transformation services and national electronic transactions. By providing electronic services that meet the highest quality standards, the Ministry of Interior has played a significant role in advancing Saudi Arabia's position on the United Nations Digital Services Index.



The ministry's initiatives leverage cutting-edge technical solutions to streamline service procedures, enhance user experiences, and increase beneficiary satisfaction, underscoring Saudi Arabia's leadership in digital transformation

