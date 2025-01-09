OQ, a global investment energy group, has launched e-Symphony, a large-scale project to implement RISE with SAP on a private cloud, marking a significant shift from OQ's One ERP platform to a cloud-based environment for operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Maryam Al Shaibani, Vice President of OQ Corporate IDS, commented: “This milestone signals more than a technological upgrade; it heralds a new era of innovation, where collaboration, real-time analytics, and agility underpin every aspect of our operations. Moving our core business platform to the cloud reinforces our commitment to setting new benchmarks of excellence, both within OQ and across the region.”

RISE with SAP on a private cloud gives OQ the flexibility to scale seamlessly, reduce infrastructure costs, and minimise system downtime. As an end-to-end cloud offering, it delivers faster implementation cycles, automated updates, and real-time data insights—critical for agile decision-making and resource optimisation. By integrating mission-critical functions into a single, secure platform, OQ can respond swiftly to evolving market demands at an unprecedented scale.

OQ’s longstanding partnership with SAP spans multiple implementations, including SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur, and SAP Integrated Business Planning, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to comprehensive digital transformation.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East and Africa - South, said: “OQ’s successful deployment of RISE with SAP in a private cloud stands as a testament to its leadership in digital transformation and the company’s critical role in advancing Oman’s economic ambitions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and actionable insights, OQ is not just enhancing its operational efficiency—it is actively shaping an innovation-led future for the country. This milestone underlines how forward-thinking organisations can drive sustainable growth, reinforce Oman’s competitiveness on the global stage, and contribute to the realisation of the nation’s strategic vision.”

