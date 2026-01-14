Riyadh – Canada-based OpenText, a global leader in secure information management for AI, has launched its Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, according to a press release.

Located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the new headquarters (HQ) will serve as a central hub for OpenText customers and partners across the Middle East.

The inauguration allows closer collaboration with government and private sector organizations as they move from AI experimentation to secure, enterprise-scale deployment.

Canada’s Minister of International Trade and Economic Development, Hon. Maninder Sidhu, commented: “OpenText’s expansion in Riyadh underscores the trusted role Canadian innovation can play in supporting digital transformation in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

He added: “I look forward to continued collaboration that strengthens commercial ties, drives trade and investment, and delivers long-term benefits for businesses and workers in both countries.”

On his part, Muhi Majzoub, EVP Cybersecurity of OpenText, said: “By establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh, we are investing in closer partnerships with customers who are focused on using AI responsibly and securely. OpenText helps organizations turn trusted data into intelligence supporting innovation, resilience, and long-term growth across the region.”

Following the launch, OpenText will enable organizations across the Middle East to accelerate digital transformation, boost information security, and turn data into a sustainable competitive advantage, contributing to the region’s growing knowledge-based economy.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

