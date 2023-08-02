International telecom firm Ooredoo has appointed Roni Tohme as the new CEO of Ooredoo Algeria to be effective 1 August 2023, according to a press release.

Tohme has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Business Administration from the American University of Beirut (AUB) in addition to a Master’s degree in Finance and Business Management from Walden University in the US. He has more than 21 years of experience in the telecoms and finance fields.

Roni worked in high-profile companies across Africa and Asia such as Areeba, Africell, MTN, Airtel, and Axiata Group.

He worked as Ooredoo Algeria’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and managed to shape a reliable and highly efficient finance department. Tohme further carried out cost efficiency programmes that increased the company’s profitability.

In February 2023, the new official was appointed as Ooredoo Algeria’s Acting CEO, following Bassam Al Ibrahim.

It is worth noting that Ooredoo recorded QAR 1.79 billion net profits to the shareholders during the first half (H1) of 2023.

