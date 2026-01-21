Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group (a Qatari public shareholding company), and Syntys announced on Tuesday that Syntys has acquired Q Data QFZ LLC, which operates hyperscale data centre facilities in Qatar serving leading cloud and AI customers, with 5MW live and 7.5MW under development.

In a statement published today, Ooredoo Group explained that the transaction transfers ownership of two Tier III-certified, carrier-neutral facilities within the Qatar Free Zones and brings Syntys' total live IT capacity in the country to 26MW. The seller is Doha Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Qatar Free Zones Authority.

The acquisition responds to accelerating deployment requirements from hyperscale cloud providers and AI platform operators across the Gulf region, where available capacity remains constrained relative to demand. The transaction supports Qatar's national digital economy objectives by anchoring this hyperscale infrastructure within a Qatar headquartered data centre platform focused on mission-critical cloud and AI infrastructure.

CEO of Ooredoo Group Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, said: "This acquisition directly aligns with Ooredoo Group's strategic focus on investing in critical digital infrastructure and enabling sovereign AI and cloud services across the region. By integrating Q Data's hyperscale facilities into Syntys, we reinforce Syntys' ability to serve the world's leading cloud and AI providers while delivering sustainable value for our shareholders."

For her part, Chief Executive Officer of Syntys Sunita Bottse said that "Q Data brings proven, revenue-generating assets that meet the rigorous standards our clients demand."

"By integrating these facilities into the Syntys platform, we expand our capacity in Qatar with internationally recognised, Tier III-certified, carrier-neutral infrastructure tailored to the needs of hyperscale and AI customers," she added.

Bottse noted the transaction supports Syntys' regional expansion programme.

"We're executing a disciplined plan to reach more than 120MW of installed capacity across MENA by 2030," she said before adding that "this acquisition advances that strategy by integrating established, cash-generating assets that strengthen our presence in a critical market."

The deal strengthens Syntys' position as a carrier-neutral infrastructure provider for global cloud and AI platforms in Qatar. Syntys was established through the carve-out of Ooredoo Group's regional data centre operations and operates facilities across markets in MENA and beyond.

The acquisition complements Ooredoo Group's digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes the sovereign AI cloud launched in 2025 that provides public and private institutions in Qatar with local access to advanced computing services.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

