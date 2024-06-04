Muscat: Oman's journey towards a digital future under its National Programme for Digital Economy is explored in a new advisory report produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

Titled “Oman’s Digital Future,” the report provides an in-depth analysis of the country’s efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure, advance e-government services, adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies, and foster growth in the space, e-commerce and fintech sectors.

Guided by the National Programme for Digital Economy, Oman’s digital transformation process is revolutionising its economy and society by enhancing productivity and fostering new growth engines.

The report highlights significant advancements in connectivity, AI innovation, cybersecurity, and the burgeoning e-commerce and fintech sectors. It delves into the eight executive programmes guiding Oman’s progress towards achieving its digital economy goals and enhancing its global competitiveness in next-generation technologies and future-oriented industries.

To increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP by 10% by 2040, the National Programme for Digital Economy is driving several key initiatives. These include the expansion of 5G networks, the development of satellite communications capabilities, and the establishment of comprehensive cloud systems. Investment in AI and cybersecurity is also being prioritised to ensure Oman remains at the cutting edge of technological innovation.

Said bin Hamoud bin Said Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and IT, emphasised the importance of the digital economy in meeting the long-term objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term blueprint for socio-economic development.

“Government entities in Oman understand the importance of the digital economy in spurring innovation and growth. Top priorities include the expansion and enhancement of digital infrastructure, in addition to stimulating growth in the digital content industry and capitalising on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to enable the digital transformation of various economic sectors, data centres, cloud services and government,” he said.

Commenting on the report, Dana CarmenAgarbicean, OBG’s Country Director for Oman, said that the findings underscore Oman’s commitment to becoming a leader in the digital economy.

“Our report explores the strategic initiatives driving Oman’s significant progress in developing a robust digital economy. These efforts are positioning Oman as a competitive player in the global technology landscape and boosting productivity in government and the corporate sector,” she said.

“Oman’s Digital Future” is part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is producing with its partners, offering valuable insights into the economic developments taking place across various sectors and regions. The report also includes exclusive interviews with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion; Tahir Al Amri, CEO, Central Bank of Oman and Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and IT, MTCIT.

