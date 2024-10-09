The Special Projects Division (SPD) of Khimji Ramdas (KR) has partnered with Port of Duqm Company (PODC) to implement a cutting-edge Vessel Traffic System (VTS) for the automatic identification of ships and high-frequency radio devices.

This collaboration, involving renowned international partners, Radio Holland Belgium and Tidalis Netherlands, will significantly enhance maritime safety and efficiency at one of the region’s fastest-growing ports.

The VTS project, a first in the GCC region, will enable Port of Duqm to monitor and control vessel movements more effectively using state-of-the-art technology. With Radio Holland’s 100+ years of marine electronics expertise and Tidalis’ advanced VTS software solutions, this initiative positions the Port of Duqm as a leader in maritime safety in the Middle East.

Best technology

Varun Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas, said: “KR is pleased to be at the forefront of delivering innovative and mission-critical solutions for Oman’s maritime industry. Our partnership with leading international companies, Radio Holland and Tidalis, ensures that we are bringing the best technology and expertise to Oman, in alignment with the goals of Oman’s Vision 2040 to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth. The Vessel Traffic System will not only enhance operational safety at Port of Duqm but will also elevate the port’s status as a key player in the global shipping network.”

Rajneesh Armugham, General Manager, KR Special Projects, remarked: “This project marks a significant milestone for the Port of Duqm, as it reinforces the port’s capabilities in managing maritime traffic with precision and safety. Our focus has been on integrating advanced, reliable systems that not only meet international standards but also address the specific needs of Oman’s growing maritime industry.”

The Vessel Traffic System from Tidalis offers more than 40 years of experience in designing VTS systems used in major ports worldwide. It includes an intuitive interface, AI-based monitoring, and the ability to track vessels of all sizes, from small boats to large ships, ensuring optimal safety and operational efficiency.

Reggy Vermeulen, CEO, Port of Duqm, stated: “The Port of Duqm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. In partnership with Khimji Ramdas and their global partners, Radio Holland and Tidalis, we will implement the next generation of vessel tracking systems. This technology will help ensure the safety of our waters while facilitating smoother port operations and supporting our ambition to be a key maritime hub in the region.”

Turnkey solution

The KR Special Projects team will provide a complete turnkey solution, overseeing the supply, installation, commissioning, and five years of maintenance support for the VTS. The project is expected to be completed within nine months, with training provided to PODC authorities to ensure seamless system operations.

Khimji Ramdas’ Special Projects Division handles prestigious government and private sector projects across Oman, offering comprehensive lifecycle support services. With a dedicated service office, workshop, warehouse, and mobile team, SPD delivers industry-leading solutions in partnership with globally recognised companies.

