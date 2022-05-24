Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first managed cyber security and cloud services provider, and the Omani Future Telecommunication Company - Vodafone - signed a strategic partnership agreement under which ODP will provide Cloud Services, Colocation Services, Managed Security Services and Managed Infrastructure services to Vodafone in the Sultanate.

The signed agreement reflects the future vision of the two parties on the importance of enabling technology to serve national economy in line with Oman vision 2040, which stresses on the need to provide technical solutions that contribute to localise the technology in the Sultanate, keep pace with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to create wider horizons for utilising the modern technologies in various fields of business.

The inking of the agreement also reflects the confidence of international companies such as Vodafone in the local companies and their capabilities to provide technical solutions that help to save time , reduce operational costs and speeding up the work process.

In a press statement on this occasion, Engineer Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park Company said: “As a pioneering Omani company in all its fields of work, our involving into a strategic partnership with Vodafone as a global company in the telecommunications fields is considered as an affirmation of the capability of Oman Data Park in providing colocation and cloud services locally to various companies, including advanced telecommunications companies” .

He added : We are proud that , the services offered by ODP through its own locally hosted Tier 3 certified datacenters in Rusayl, Duqm and Wattayah, and the cyber security services through its Cyber security Park Center, will contribute to provide High-quality services for Vodafone to meet its needs in this regard.”

For his part, Sayyid Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al Busaidi, Chief Support Services Officer at Vodafone stated : “ “We are delighted by this strategic partnership , which will pave the way for Vodafone and ODP to work together towards strengthening this partnership to broad horizons to contribute and to enhance the in country value he added , while we stressed our full commitment to work with our partners in utilizing all the supportive capabilities in creating a digital society that is capable to meet the requirements of the next stage, in particular with Oman Data Park, which enjoys advanced services in the field of Cloud Services, Colocation Services, Managed Security Services and Managed Infrastructure services”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).