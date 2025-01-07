Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Monday announced a new family of gaming chips based on the company's latest AI technology used in data centers.

The new chips, which will cost as much as $2,000 and were announced during Huang's keynote speech at the CES 2025 conference, will anchor the company's videogame chip business. Huang typically uses CES as a platform to announce new consumer chips and unveil a flurry of new plans to expand its AI business.

The chips use its 'Blackwell' AI technology to give video games movie-like graphics, especially in a field known as 'shaders,' which can help images like a ceramic teapot look more realistic by adding imperfections and fingerprint smudges to its surface.

The new chips also have AI technology to help game developers generate more accurate human faces, an area where players are apt to notice even slightly unrealistic features. The chips, which Nvidia calls its RTX 50 series, will range in price from $549 to $1,999, with top models arriving on Jan. 30 and lower-tier models coming in February.

Nvidia said its mid-grade $549 gaming chips will match the company's previous flagship chip, the RTX 4090 that sold for $1,600.

CES 2025, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, runs Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas and is used to debut products ranging from new automotive technology to quirky gadgets, as well as showing new ways to use artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's stock closed at a record high of $149.43 on Monday, bringing its valuation to $3.66 trillion and making it the world's second-most valuable listed company behind Apple .

(Reporting by Max Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Edwina Gibbs)



