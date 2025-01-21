Northstar Telecom, the telecom brand of Northstar Technology and a leading provider of telecommunications and ICT solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with EICT Technology, a prominent company specialising in advanced communication technologies and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will introduce Northstar Telecom’s state-of-the-art Startracker Vehicle Tracking Service to the Saudi market.

The agreement was signed by Northstar Telecom managing director Ian Dench and EICT Technology general manager Dr Saeed Ahmed Abdulrahman. Together, the two companies aim to bring innovative and reliable vehicle tracking solutions to businesses and organisations across Saudi Arabia.

Startracker, Northstar Telecom’s flagship vehicle tracking service, offers businesses cutting-edge tools to monitor, manage, and optimise their fleet operations. With real-time tracking, detailed analytics, and customisable alerts, the platform is designed to boost operational efficiency and ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

Mr Dench commented: “We are thrilled to partner with EICT Technology to bring the Startracker Vehicle Tracking Service to Saudi Arabia. EICT Technology’s extensive market expertise and commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner for this endeavour. Together, we will empower businesses in Saudi Arabia with advanced vehicle tracking solutions that drive efficiency and enhance security.”

Dr Abdulrahman added: “This partnership with Northstar Telecom represents an exciting opportunity to leverage our local knowledge and expertise to introduce a high-quality, reliable vehicle tracking solution. Startracker’s capabilities align perfectly with the needs of Saudi businesses, and we are confident in its success in the market.”

Under the agreement, EICT Technology will act as an agent for Startracker in Saudi Arabia, handling marketing, sales, and customer support for the service. Northstar Telecom will provide the technological platform, training, and ongoing support to ensure seamless implementation and exceptional service delivery.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Northstar Telecom’s expansion into the Saudi market. By combining Northstar Telecom’s innovative solutions with EICT Technology market expertise, the partnership aims to set a new standard for vehicle tracking services in the region.

For more information about the Startracker Vehicle Tracking Service, visit Northstar Telecom’s website at http://www.northstar-telecom.net or email press@northstar-telecom.net.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).