Nokia has announced a partnership with Ooredoo Oman to deploy a state-of-the-art Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) wholesale network.

This project will meet the evolving needs of hyperscalers’ data centres, AI-driven applications, and cloud-based platforms while establishing Oman as a key connectivity hub between the Indian Ocean, the Gulf and Europe.

This new nationwide network, powered by Nokia’s flagship 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) will deliver trusted performance using WDM transmission across C + L bands, and simplify network operations and accelerate service delivery using the WaveSuite optical automation software.

Low-latency connectivity

The new network will ensure low-latency connectivity for hyperscalers and wholesale customers while enabling seamless traffic flow to global destinations. The commercial launch of network services is slated for March 2025.

The deployment of this extensive high-capacity network through the strategic collaboration between Nokia and Ooredoo aligns with Oman Vision 2040. This initiative aims to enhance global competitiveness and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, establishing Ooredoo Oman as a pivotal player in the global data traffic ecosystem and delivering world-class connectivity that empowers businesses and communities across the region.

Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said: “At Ooredoo, our vision is to enrich people’s digital lives, and to meet the growing demand for connectivity across the Sultanate. To achieve this, we will continue our network investment and planned network enhancements through this strategic partnership with Nokia, thus further strengthening Oman’s position within the region as major telecommunications hub. This project will cater to both national and international demand, driving growth and innovation across Oman.”

Shared commitment

Roque Lozano, Senior Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Nokia Middle East and Africa, said: “The partnership with Ooredoo Oman reflects our shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that supports the growing global demand for AI-driven technologies and cloud-based data centres. By deploying Nokia’s advanced DWDM solution, we are enabling an AI-hyperscale capacity and resilience-class network, while strengthening Oman’s position as a regional connectivity hub. Together, we are leveraging cutting-edge optical networking technology to drive innovation and economic growth.”-

