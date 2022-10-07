RIYADH — Nine66, a Savvy Games Group company, and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the goal to find growth synergies between the video game industries of Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.



Southeast Asia and the Middle East are both growing regions of the games industry, with the Middle East expected to be worth $3.14bn by 2025, according to market research and consulting firm Niko Partners, and Southeast Asia already a robust ecosystem with a $4.4bn worth gaming industry.



Going forward, Nine66 and MDEC will explore programs such as skill exchange or co-production as a way to facilitate job growth and enhance the games industry in both Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, support and participation in game industry programs offered by both MDEC and Nine66 will enable further opportunities for talent in the games industry.



CEO of Nine66, Kadri Harma said: “Working alongside an organisation such as MDEC is an exciting step in our journey.”



“The experienced game development ecosystem in Malaysia combined with the gaming ambitions of Saudi Arabia makes this collaboration a natural fit. I am looking forward to seeing what comes out of our partnership and how, by combining forces, we can push the next wave of video game development forward in our regions and beyond.”



“We are focused on accelerating our digital economy growth, ensuring it is inclusive and rewarding for all, which is why we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the Nine66 team,” adds Mohan Low, Director of Digital Content Development of MDEC. “Our role, especially for people in Malaysia, is to inspire the next generation of creators and by working with Nine66, I am confident that we will be able to create new experiences, games, and hopefully even more partnerships of a similar nature.”

