New user signups on Twitter hit an all-time high on November 16th, the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk announced in a tweet on November 27th.

Signups averaged over two million per day in the seven-day period ended November 16th, which is 66% higher than in the same week of 2021, the tweet showed.

Meanwhile, user active minutes were also at an all-time high, averaging about eight billion user active minutes per day in the seven days to November 16th, jumping by 30% as compared to the same week last year.

It is worth noting that the business magnate Elon Musk recently completed the takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

On October 31st, Musk announced that he is in charge of Twitter as CEO.