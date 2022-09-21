UAE - Nanovo, an award-winning technology company specialising in creating digitised retail and service spaces for enhanced client attention and engagement, has set up a regional office in the UAE.

Hitting the ground running, the company has already firmly established its credentials by teaming up with popular online retailer 6thStreet.com to launch their first brick and mortar store.

The result is a cutting-edge, digitally driven phygital space where 6thStreet.com customers with different shopping preferences – online and offline –come together in one place, a mix of the physical and the digital, thus adding a whole new futuristic Phygital dimension to the shopping experience.

Phygital store system

Nanovo was involved at every step of the way from consultation and programming to the implementation of a proprietary phygital store system with digital experiences and tools seamlessly integrated into the new store using Nanovo’s signature Signio software and platform. Discerning customers at the 6thStreet.com store in Dubai Hills Mall can select from more than 40,000 products at the self-service terminals, try them out in an automated and interactive fitting room, the heart of any phygital store, and complete their final transaction in the most convenient way.

Nanovo also designed a seamless and efficient communication network with in-store warehouse systems, so that orders are transferred from digital terminals in the store space to the warehouse systems.

The customer in the interactive fitting rooms now has the luxury of expanding their shopping basket and adding sizes or changing colour preferences directly from the fitting room without the participation of staff.

Retail digitalisation

“Retail digitalisation needs to be at the core of the growth strategy for any forward-thinking organisation with optimisation of resources and growth being the overarching objectives. Our pioneering concept bridges the gap between physical stores and a brand’s omnichannel and digital services, providing the discerning shopper access to a wide range of goods in the digital sphere giving them choice, convenience, and the ability to customise their visit to the store. Our innovative solutions enhance customer satisfaction whilst helping the brand achieve efficiency on every level---it’s a true win-win situation,” said Dadi Motiwalla, Managing Director, Nanovo Mena and the Far East.

“We love our work but what grows us the most is our dynamic, challenging clients. We are proud to support 6thStreet.com in their omnichannel vision. GCC's first phygital store shows how retail will change in the near future. Phygital store it’s the missing piece in a truly omnichannel customer experience. The dynamic nature of the e-commerce and retail industry in the Mena region is what we believe creates great potential for growth.” added Dariusz Sobczak, Nanovo’s Co-Founder.

In addition to retail, Nanovo’s game-changing solutions can be successfully applied to a wide range of businesses including hospitality, transport (stations, airports) as well as public spaces like event venues, concert halls and museums.

“Nanovo perfectly combines hardware, space ergonomics and software into an integrated and functional entity. Thanks to our seamless integration and implementation of the physical store combined with our e-commerce platform, today customers in a stationary 6thStreet.com boutique can shop in a manner they are familiar with from their online experience,” said Piotr Badowski, Founder and CEO of Nanovo. “A shared vision is now a reality.”

