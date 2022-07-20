DUBAI - Audi Middle East is collaborating with the Museum of the Future to present the next model of Audi’s future electrically powered A6 Luxury Class: the Avant. The concept car will be seen for the first time in the region at the museum’s ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, highlighting the mutual forward-thinking anticipation for tomorrow’s mobility.

The exclusive showcase is part of an official partnership between Audi Middle East and the Museum of the Future, the first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art museum in Dubai. Earlier this year, Audi was welcomed as the museum’s official automotive partner, aligning on the ambition for future progress.

The Tomorrow Today exhibition explores the contrasting ways in which technology can shape the future by contributing to solving societal and environmental challenges. It features an array of prototypes and current products, including mobility concepts.

An icon of innovation that’s shaping the future, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is the third of many planned exclusive activities at the museum.

Majed Jakka Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, commented, "Our partnership with Audi showcases cutting-edge technology shaping the future of urban mobility and clean transportation. It also underlines Dubai’s position as a platform for the world’s leading brands, talents, and experts to collaborate and innovate. As a leading city of the future, Dubai provides an ecosystem for today’s trailblazers to imagine and forge solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. The Museum of the Future is at the heart of that ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming more partners as our content evolves in the coming months."

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said, "The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is an icon of innovation that will shape mobility and it is here, ahead of schedule to offer a glimpse of the future, at the Museum of the Future."