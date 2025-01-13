Riyadh – LG Electronics has launched its first brand shop in Saudi Arabia, expanding its retail presence in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

Located in Khobar, this flagship store aligns with the company’s commitment to offering customers direct access to its newest products and technologies.

Sunny Kim, Managing Director of LG Saudi Arabia, said: "This store highlights LG's dedication to the Saudi market and our vision for enhancing consumers' lives by bringing them the latest smart products.”

“We will continue to deliver cutting-edge technology that elevates everyday living and innovative connected solutions that work together to bring to life LG’s promise that Life’s Good," Kim added.

The LG smart home ecosystem integrates a comprehensive suite of connected appliances, delivering convenience and functionality in an attractive package.

