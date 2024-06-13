Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA which serves as the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), partnered with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, to integrate SAP's Business AI capabilities within the Moro Hub Data Center by 2025.

The collaboration aimed at anchoring Dubai's position as a global AI hub, boosting direct engagement between key organisations and companies from the public and private sectors, according to a press release.

Through this partnership, Moro Hub plans to back the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, as the integration will expedite AI adoption across various sectors in the region.

Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, stated: “By integrating SAP's Business AI capabilities into our data centre, we aim to provide businesses with advanced tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, commented: “Partnering with Moro Hub aligns with our commitment to bringing best-in-class AI solutions to the UAE. This collaboration will accelerate AI adoption and innovation, providing unparalleled value to our customers and supporting the UAE's ambitious AI strategy.”

Last February, Moro Hub joined forces with Siemens to improve operational technology (OT) security and smart city services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).