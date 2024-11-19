Riyadh: Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, known as Misk City, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Media Academy on the sidelines of the ongoing Misk Global Forum.



The signing took place in the presence of Misk City vice chairman of the board of directors, Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, and Saudi Media Academy chairman, Dr. Abdullah Al-Moghlouth.



The agreement aims to establish a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in the fields of media and innovation.



The MoU discusses Misk City's selection as the academy's headquarters based on the city's role as a leading center for attracting local and international investments in media, arts, and emerging technologies.



The MoU includes the provision of advanced educational and training programs aimed at qualifying Saudi youth and developing their skills to keep up with rapid developments in the digital media sector, as well as leveraging the innovative environment provided by Misk City to support creativity and innovation.