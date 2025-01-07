Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) was awarded two project contracts from the Ministry of Health at a combined value of SAR 101.82 million, including VAT, covering 38 hospitals in Saudi Arabia.

The projects focus on the operation and maintenance of the digital infrastructure at the included hospitals, according to bourse disclosures.

The first contract is worth SAR 41.89 million and covers 15 hospitals located in the Central Region of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the second contract stands at SAR 59.93 million for the digital infrastructure of 23 hospitals in the Eastern and Northern regions.

The two contracts were awarded on 26 December 2024 and are expected to be signed on 26 February 2025.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, MIS reported a net profit of SAR 122 million, signalling a surge of 351.85% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 27 million. The revenue declined by 18.18% to SAR 958 million from SAR 1.17 billion in 9M-23.

