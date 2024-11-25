DUBAI – Dubai Police announced today that its Middle East’s first floating Smart Police Station (SPS) will go into operation by the end of 2026.

The groundbreaking project was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, among a series of strategic projects for Dubai Police valued at AED2 billion.

These initiatives aim to bolster security and safety, invest in specialised police training, and enhance employee wellbeing through housing projects designed to promote family stability.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, Director of Assets and Facilities Department at Dubai Police, said the floating SPS will be ready by the end of 2026, to offer world-class, advanced services at sea with a design meeting the needs of yacht and boat owners and water sports lovers. This will ensure the happiness of the community, as well as a fast and easy access to the police services, which comes in the line with "Dubai the World's Smartest and Happiest City" initiative.

It will provide a package of 27 primary services, including filing of criminal and traffic reports, and 33 additional services, all available in six languages. The services include returning lost items and handling requests for certificates and permits. It offers services around the clock, operating 24/7 with no human intervention, he added.

The station will decrease visitor numbers at conventional service centres, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance processes and operations.

Lt Col Al Tamimi said the floating SPS contemporary design will take into account the nature of boats and yachts, making the process of arrival, boarding, and disembarking faster and easier.

Dubai Police said that this type of smart police stations represents the fourth edition of Dubai Police Smart Police Stations (SPS) that have been established across the emirate with the aim of providing top-notch, smart, and fully-automated services to community members anywhere whether it be land or sea. Dubai Police’s Smart Police Station project, in all of its editions (the Smart Police Stations (SPS), the Drive-Thru police stations, the Walk-in police stations) aims to provide services that contribute to enhancing the sense of security and security among community members and raising the quality of life as well as contributing to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.