Microsoft Corp. is setting up an engineering center in Abu Dhabi to focus on AI innovations, cloud technologies and advanced cybersecurity solutions, months after announcing a strategic investment of $1.5 billion in the UAE government-backed AI firm G42.

The first of its kind in the Arab world, Microsoft’s Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi will focus on creating cutting-edge technologies in the region.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: “Abu Dhabi’s advanced digital and physical infrastructure, combined with the UAE’s strategic location at the heart of the world, allows us to drive positive, far-reaching impacts across industries and societies alike.”

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, said the Abu Dhabi center will bring new talent to the region and help power innovation that will drive economic growth and job creation for both the UAE and the world.

Last week, Microsoft and G42 announced they will open two centres in Abu Dhabi to work on "responsible" AI initiatives where they will work to ensure "generative AI models and applications are developed, deployed and used safely."

Elsewhere, MGX, the Abu Dhabi-based technology investment company founded by the state-backed Mubadala and G42, along with Microsoft, BlackRock, and Global Infrastructure Partners launched an AI infrastructure investment partnership that aims to mobilise up to $100 billion to enhance the future of AI.

According to a report by PwC Middle East, AI could contribute $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, equivalent to 13.6% of its GDP.

