Microsoft today (October 15) announced the latest surface for Business Copilot+ PCs in the Middle East at the ongoing Gitex Global 2025, including the new Surface Laptop with 5G, the first Microsoft laptop to offer built-in 5G connectivity.

The New Surface devices underscores Microsoft’s leadership in bringing AI-powered devices to businesses at a time when agentic AI is becoming the next frontier to empower organizations in the region to modernize ahead of Windows 10 end-of-support, said a statement from Microsoft.

This launch brings AI on device and always-connected performance to organizations modernizing ahead of the Windows 10 end-of-support milestone.

The lineup includes the Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop, designed to deliver AI acceleration, long battery life, and commercial-grade manageability.

Together with Microsoft’s OEM partner ecosystem, these devices provide businesses across the region with more choice as they transition to AI-powered computing.

Powered by next-generation silicon, including Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) processors, the new devices are optimized for Copilot+ experiences and enterprise deployment. The portfolio also integrates with Microsoft Intune and the surface management portal, enabling IT leaders to gain insights, enforce policy controls, and streamline lifecycle management.

Select models feature removable SSDs and serviceable components, simplifying redeployment and data retention.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the UAE, where AI has been declared a national imperative. Through initiatives such as the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, the UAE is positioning itself as the 'AI Capital of the World.'

Microsoft is proud to support this vision as the country’s AI Partner, bringing world-class infrastructure, responsible AI frameworks, and talent development programs to advance economic diversification and digital leadership.

Commenting on the launch, Waseem Hashem, Go-To-Market Lead, Microsoft EMEA, said: "With Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs, including our first 5G-enabled Surface Laptop, we are making AI truly useful at the edge, right on the device."

"This empowers organizations across the region to modernize securely and at scale, supported by a strong ecosystem of OEM partners driving the Copilot+ PC moment. As the UAE accelerates its national AI journey, these devices will give leaders, employees, and innovators the secure, connected tools they need to thrive in a cloud-first, AI-driven economy," he added.

The devices underscore Microsoft’s commitment to enabling businesses in the Middle East to harness the power of AI securely, productively, and at scale.

At Gitex 2025, Microsoft is showcasing its vision for agentic AI, the next wave of artificial intelligence where systems act as autonomous agents to reason, plan, and collaborate with people.

Joined by 37 partners, Microsoft is highlighting real-world use cases across sectors and featuring Surface and Copilot innovations that demonstrate how agentic AI is moving from pilots to enterprise adoption in the UAE.-TradeArabia News Service

