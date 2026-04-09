Meta Platforms (Meta) has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) model Muse Spark, thus marking the first release from the company's Superintelligence group (AI machines that could outthink humans).

Designed to enhance Meta's products, Muse Spark is a compact yet powerful model capable of complex reasoning in various fields, including science and math. It was set up by the team which was assembled by Meta last year to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

The model currently powers the Meta AI assistant and will soon expand to platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, an API will be available to select partners, facilitating broader integration across Meta's ecosystem.

Muse Spark is the first in a new series of models, known internally as Avocado, from that team.

The model, the first the company has released in about a year, will initially be available only on the lightly ‌used Meta AI app and website.

In the coming weeks, it will replace the existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta's collection of smart glasses, ‌the company said.

"This initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is already in development," the company said in a blog post.

Muse ​Spark can also help users with tasks such as estimating the calories in a meal from a photo or superimposing an image of a mug on a shelf to see how it looks, the company said.

Meta said people could use the mode for efficiently planning a family vacation, having one agent draft a travel itinerary while the other looks up kid-friendly activities.

The largest social media company globally, Meta Platforms boasts close to 4 billion monthly active users. Its core business, the "Family of Apps," includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, offering users diverse functionalities from social networking to digital business operations.

Meta monetises its vast user base by selling targeted ads, leveraging data from its applications. Despite significant investments in its Reality Labs, this segment remains a minor contributor to overall sales.

With a market capitalisation of $1.55 trillion, Meta operates within the communication services sector, specifically in the interactive media industry. The company's stock is currently trading on the Nasdaq exchange.

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