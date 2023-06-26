Egypt-based firm Vetwork announced plans to transform the veterinary landscape across the MENA region through its telehealth platform Hakim, according to a press release.

Hakim is built in accordance with the Sahara model by MENAIVET.org and linked to DUNIA, the first Arab veterinary library for artificial intelligence (AI).

The Sahara model leverages the power of AI and machine learning (ML) to secure intelligent solutions that meet the needs of the Arab veterinary community.

The model analyses the pets' data and medical records to offer deep insights into their health conditions, treatment protocols, and best practices specific to the region.

Meanwhile, DUNIA has a wide range of veterinary information, including research papers, case studies, treatment guidelines, and diagnostic tools. Hence, veterinarians will be able to access a vast repository of knowledge to aid in accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and decision-making.

In this regard, Hakim integrates the power of the Sahara model and DUNIA's AI Library to bolster the quality of care delivered to pets across the MENA region.

By deploying the insights and resources available through the Sahara model and DUNIA, veterinarians can reinforce their diagnostic capabilities, access the latest research, and provide their patients with optimal care.

In a previous interview with Mubahser, Fady Azzouny, Founder and CEO of Vetwork, unveiled plans to further build on their technology by securing a funding round that could also enable them to expand in new markets.

