Krank, a global leader in heavy equipment trading technology, has announced that it has entered the Middle East market through a strategic partnership with Saudi group Dayim.

The partnership has already resulted in the launch of the Dayim Marketplace, a fully integrated online platform developed and rolled out in four weeks, the companies said.

Dayim, a leading heavy equipment trading and services company, will be using the platform for direct control over its used equipment sales and allowing listings to be made visible globally, limited to GCC markets or restricted to selected customers.

This transparent, flexible model replaces broker-dependent processes, helping Dayim reach more buyers efficiently and drive higher returns.

The partnership began when David McCarthy, Head of Sales at Krank, approached Dayim with a solution to a long-standing challenge: how to efficiently manage older fleet inventory during refresh cycles while retaining full control over how and to whom it is presented.

"Working with Dayim has been a fantastic collaborative experience which has been a team effort from the start. Together we’ve delivered a cutting-edge marketplace in record time, reflecting what’s possible when two forward-thinking companies combine their expertise," he stated.

Krank’s debut launch in GCC

This launch marks Krank’s first step into the GCC, a region that both companies see as rich with opportunity.

"With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 driving unprecedented infrastructure investment, the scale of opportunity in the GCC is immense," stated McCarthy.

"Having Dayim as our first customer in the region is a huge accolade and the perfect foundation for further growth," he added.

For Dayim, the new platform is both a marketplace and a strategic tool for building relationships, improving transparency, and reaching new buyers both domestically and internationally.

"Dayim Equipment Rental is proud to partner with Krank to launch our new used equipment marketplace while bringing transparency, efficiency, and global reach to our resale operations. This collaboration allows customers to access Dayim’s quality-assured fleet through a trusted digital platform, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer value," remarked its Vice President of Commercial, Ian Shaw.

"By integrating Krank’s innovative technology with Dayim’s industry expertise, we are making it easier for customers to source reliable used equipment with confidence while driving a more sustainable lifecycle for our assets," he added.

Speed of delivery

Krank’s speed of delivery underscores its agility and commitment to customers. From day one, the team worked proactively to launch without compromise, making adjustments and responding instantly to requests to ensure a seamless marketplace for both Dayim and buyers.

The result is a bespoke, fully branded platform already integrated into Dayim’s operations and hosting live inventory including a desirable heavy-duty straight boom lift 2025 Genie S-85 Telescopic Boom and a fully-serviced 2014 JLG 1250AJP.

For Krank, the launch is proof that its flexible, seller-led approach delivers results not only in established markets but also in fast-growing emerging ones.

"Dayim is a fantastic company with an exceptional team. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our GCC entry, one we believe will be the first of many," stated McCarthy.

"Leveraging its global expertise in heavy equipment trading, Krank looks forward to bringing innovative, technology-driven solutions to one of the world’s most dynamic markets," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

