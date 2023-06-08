RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal decree directing the establishment of a Global CyberSecurity Forum (GCF) Institute.



The Monarch directed that headquarters of the GCF Institute be located in Riyadh.



The Royal Decree stipulated that the GCF Institute must be financially and administratively independent, non-profit, as well as to have full capacity to achieve its goals and manage its affairs under the supervision of its own Board of Trustees.



The establishment of the GCF Institute aims to strengthen cybersecurity at the global levels, as well as to enhance global cooperation, the economic and social development in this field, and to support international efforts related to cybersecurity.



The launch comes as an affirmation of Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in this field, and its role in supporting the international efforts, as well as unifying the common endeavors.



The Kingdom has opened horizons for transferring knowledge, exchanging experiences, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the cybersecurity sector.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the GCF Institute will be guided by an international Board of Trustees, tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding the institution’s sustainability and independence.



The institute will have an Advisory Council, composed of international experts carefully drawn from the highest echelons of government, academia, think tanks, and private sector.



SPA clarified that the global community will be able, through the GCF Institute, to count on a new instrument to complement existing efforts and harness the potential of cyberspace.



Through the Institute, the annual Global Cybersecurity Forum will continue to convene experts and decision-makers from around the world to meet and discuss protecting the most vulnerable in Cyberspace, while maximizing its benefits for everyone, SPA noted.



It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has made gains in cybersecurity locally, regionally and globally, which has resulted in making the Saudi model today in this field a successful and pioneering model that is recognized internationally.



The Kingdom has advanced ranks in a number of international indicators. It ranked second globally in the cybersecurity index, according to the United Nations classification, in addition to the Cybersecurity Index according to World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022.

