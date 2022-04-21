Riyadh – Kaspersky, a Russian cyber security company, will inaugurate a new office in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Kaspersky provides its services to 200 different territories around the world, with 34 offices located across 30 countries, according to a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Global Cybersecurity Index, the Kingdom ranked first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

CEO of Kaspersky, Eugene Kaspersky, said: “[Saudi Arabia] is both a key market and international business hub in the Middle East region. Given the evolving nature of cyberthreats, this step will further contribute to ensuring that our local clients and partners have access to best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to protect their businesses and infrastructure.”

