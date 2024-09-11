Kanari AI, a leader in Arabic speech technology, and Kata.ai, Indonesia’s leading GenAI chatbot platform, have announced a partnership to enhance conversational AI solutions across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The collaboration integrates Kanari AI's cutting-edge speech recognition technology with Kata.ai's sophisticated chatbot solutions, creating a seamless, multilingual conversational AI experience.

As demand for AI-driven experiences surges, this partnership offers businesses powerful tools to engage customers more effectively through both voice and text channels.

Key benefits

•Advanced Speech Recognition: Kanari AI, known for its state-of-the-art dialectal Arabic speech recognition solutions, has expanded its languages to include Urdu, Hindi, English, and soon Bahasa Indonesia, ensuring highly accurate speech recognition across diverse cultural contexts.

•Seamless Chatbot Integration: Kata.ai’s platform offers a user-friendly interface that enables effortless interaction with GenAI-powered chatbots, boosting user engagement and satisfaction on various messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram DM, and Facebook Messenger.

•Enhanced Customer Engagement: By combining advanced speech recognition with intuitive chatbot interfaces, Kanari AI and Kata.ai aim to provide users with a superior customer experience. Businesses can engage with their customers more effectively, providing personalised and dynamic interactions, whether by voice or text.

Pioneering AI innovation

As the AI industry expands at an unprecedented rate, the alliance positions Kanari AI and Kata.ai at the forefront of innovation. By leveraging large language models (LLMs) and the latest advancements in speech technology and conversational AI, these specialised firms are dedicated to addressing the specific needs of the Middle East and Southeast Asia markets.

By focusing on the unique linguistic and cultural landscapes of the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Kanari AI and Kata.ai are proving that specialised AI companies can thrive and innovate alongside global tech giants.

More options

“The partnership with Kata.ai is strategically important for Kanari AI,” said Ryan Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of Kanari AI. “This collaboration lets us better serve our customers in the Middle East by providing them with more options for engagement. We are seeing a growing demand from our customers for multimodal conversational AI solutions. Kata.ai’s chatbot platform perfectly complements our speech technology offerings.”

Irzan Raditya, CEO and Co-Founder of Kata.ai, added: “We are excited to partner with Kanari AI to bring our users a truly holistic conversational AI solution. Our combined technologies will empower businesses to engage with their customers more effectively, delivering personalised and dynamic interactions that drive better outcomes.

“The speech market in Southeast Asia is growing and Kanari AI’s expertise in speech recognition lets us offer exceptional voice experiences in our local languages.”

